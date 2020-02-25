SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $104,000 Investment in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 55.7% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 48.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.12. 7,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. Kimball Electronics Inc has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.08 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

