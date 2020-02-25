SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Insmed by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 124,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Insmed by 14.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter worth approximately $9,919,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 300.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 103,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Insmed by 142.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 520,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 305,989 shares during the last quarter.

INSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

NASDAQ:INSM traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,317. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 3.12. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

