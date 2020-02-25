SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $101,000 in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

SCHN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $405.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.46 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.72%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

