SG Americas Securities LLC Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 146.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 103,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,708 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Shares of NYSE:TTI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.31. 14,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,195. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.66.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

