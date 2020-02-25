SG Americas Securities LLC Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday. Nomura increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.57.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,412,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 17,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $3,845,616.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,060 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BURL traded down $2.97 on Tuesday, reaching $235.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.88. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $250.89. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.30.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

