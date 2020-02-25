SG Americas Securities LLC Has $102,000 Stock Position in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 156,105 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter worth $98,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 39,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter worth $930,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in LendingClub by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

LC stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $11.34. 8,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,196. LendingClub Corp has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingClub Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

