SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 13.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 394,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 33,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 27,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $73,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,913.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLNE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 326,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,697. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.94 million, a PE ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.93. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

