SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,836 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 186.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

NASDAQ:ANIP traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $57.92. 13,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.98. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $53.54 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.72.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

