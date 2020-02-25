SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 65.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Manulife Financial by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MFC. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $17.72. 191,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,517. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.212 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

