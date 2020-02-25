SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 24,908 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 1,766.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 9,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the third quarter worth $201,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded down $5.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.24. 470,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,317. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

