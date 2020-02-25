SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 3,408 First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,408 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

FCBC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,297. First Community Bankshares Inc has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $36.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $461.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.57.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that First Community Bankshares Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

