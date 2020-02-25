SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 10,863 Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lannett by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lannett by 13.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

LCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

LCI stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $9.19. 18,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,764. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.71 million, a PE ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Lannett had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $136.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Lannett’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

