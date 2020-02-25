SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 55.0% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 27.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCO stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,502. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $584.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

