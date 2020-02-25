SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,032 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMSWA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.51.

Shares of AMSWA traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,783. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $613.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.14%.

In related news, President H Allan Dow sold 32,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $523,666.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 89,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,515.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 44,839 shares of company stock valued at $707,225 over the last 90 days. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

