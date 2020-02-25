SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 10,912 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cerus by 502.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,479,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 1,234,016 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Cerus by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 355,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CERS shares. ValuEngine raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

In other Cerus news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,731.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cerus stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,022. The company has a market capitalization of $799.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

