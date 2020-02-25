SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 110.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 123,368 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $718,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 821.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

RBBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Securities lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet lowered Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

RBBN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,444. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $382.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $161.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Ribbon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

