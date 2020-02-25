SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 3,945 Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carriage Services by 351.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carriage Services by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Carriage Services news, COO William Goetz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $26,931.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,799 shares in the company, valued at $30,854,415.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,642 shares of company stock worth $63,625. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CSV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.60. 2,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,040. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $390.08 million, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

CSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

