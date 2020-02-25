SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 2,487 Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAFE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Safehold by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 226.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Safehold by 33.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Safehold by 29.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 14,900 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.51 per share, with a total value of $633,399.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,211,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,800,950.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 316,650 shares of company stock worth $15,687,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

SAFE stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.60. 3,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,339. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 0.41. Safehold Inc has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $57.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.36.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Safehold had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $29.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.