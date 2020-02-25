SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Haynes International by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Haynes International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Haynes International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Haynes International by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Haynes International alerts:

HAYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

In related news, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $150,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,673.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael L. Shor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 10,601 shares of company stock valued at $394,759 over the last 90 days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAYN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,793. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $355.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.66.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.97%. Haynes International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.82%.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.