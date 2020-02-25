SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Separately, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,368,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of BRBR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.24. 86,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,808. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

