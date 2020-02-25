SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 6,543 Shares of BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BioScrip were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NASDAQ:BIOS traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. 220,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,419. BioScrip Inc has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on BioScrip in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BioScrip currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

