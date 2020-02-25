SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 4,380 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12,036.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.48. 61,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $14.79.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

