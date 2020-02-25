Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

SQNS has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sequans Communications from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

NYSE:SQNS traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $6.39. 61,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.53. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.