Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $291,587.00 and approximately $1,589.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, COSS, CoinBene and IDEX. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.02834959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00223189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00039778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00138598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain’s genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Gate.io and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.