Senior (LON:SNR) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Senior plc (LON:SNR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 215 to GBX 185. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Senior traded as low as GBX 149.60 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 151.40 ($1.99), with a volume of 99873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.80 ($2.08).

SNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Friday, February 14th. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Senior to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Senior currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 179.57 ($2.36).

The company has a market cap of $624.09 million and a P/E ratio of 13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 167.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 182.45.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

