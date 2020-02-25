SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SEAS opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

