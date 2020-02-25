SeaSpine (SPNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $306.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.11. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83.
In related news, CEO Keith Valentine purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $220,600.00. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About SeaSpine
SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.
