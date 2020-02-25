SeaSpine (SPNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $306.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.11. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

In related news, CEO Keith Valentine purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $220,600.00. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.