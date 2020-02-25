SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seaspan owns containerships and charters them pursuant to long-term fixed-rate charters. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE SSW traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. 34,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,747. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.10 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 87,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 83,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

About SEASPAN CORP/SH SH

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

