Scotiabank Increases Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$35.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$29.75 to C$35.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$34.36.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$36.42. 93,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$23.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.92.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$351,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,307,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$132,898,313.95. Also, Director Michael Cooper purchased 199,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,069,106.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,280,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$313,206,029.76. Insiders bought 580,964 shares of company stock worth $17,807,908 in the last quarter.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.