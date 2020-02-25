Scotiabank Increases Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$35.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$29.75 to C$35.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$34.36.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$36.42. 93,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$23.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.92.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
