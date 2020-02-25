Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.71.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $795,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 578,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 350,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.