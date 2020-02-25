Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Holdings Raised by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.9% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,488,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,660,000 after acquiring an additional 236,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,342,000 after acquiring an additional 162,952 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,075,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 752,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 729,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0898 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.