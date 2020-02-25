Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €88.00 ($102.33).

Schneider Electric stock opened at €98.58 ($114.63) on Friday. Schneider Electric has a one year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a one year high of €76.34 ($88.77). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €94.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.57.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

