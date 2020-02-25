SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SBI in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get SBI alerts:

OTCMKTS SBHGF opened at $21.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. SBI has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $25.82.

SBI Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.