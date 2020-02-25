Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sapiens International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Sapiens International stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

