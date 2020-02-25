Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAIL. TheStreet raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sailpoint Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $23.07 on Friday. Sailpoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $360,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,662.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,033.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,800. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

