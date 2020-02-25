SafeCapital Reaches Market Cap of $2.49 Million (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $1.11 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.91 or 0.00030289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00333150 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019455 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000142 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SCAP is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,112,680 coins and its circulating supply is 857,040 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

