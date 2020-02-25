Sabre (SABR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Sabre to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sabre stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.77. Sabre has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SABR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.
About Sabre
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.