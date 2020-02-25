Sabre (SABR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Sabre to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sabre stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.77. Sabre has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SABR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $384,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,655.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,513 shares of company stock valued at $960,035. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

