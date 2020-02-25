Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.70-1.80 for the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 745.25, a P/E/G ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.25). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.60%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

