Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBRA. BidaskClub upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $22.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.25, a PEG ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,035,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,650,000 after purchasing an additional 244,817 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 103,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 696,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

