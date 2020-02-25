Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 169,400 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Pzena Investment Management worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 4,317.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 191,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 250.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 33,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Pzena Investment Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

PZN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.74. 502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.16. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

