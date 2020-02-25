Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $923,000 Position in Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 272,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Eros International by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 60,516 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Eros International by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Eros International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eros International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EROS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. 73,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,670. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. Eros International plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $265.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.04.

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

