Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 31,931 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,931 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 117.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $136,395.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 334,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALEX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.12. 1,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,946. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

