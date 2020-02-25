Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 133,493 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 133,493 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 15.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

DCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Dime Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 37,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.15 million, a PE ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

In related news, CFO Avinash Reddy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $39,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $251,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

