Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,912 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,309.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 599,850 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 700,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 315,908 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 121,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $16.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -16.16%.

In related news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. AltaCorp Capital lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

