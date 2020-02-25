Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,621 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AZZ by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in AZZ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in AZZ by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 116,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AZZ by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 37,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AZZ by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AZZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

AZZ traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.51. 1,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,298. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.62. AZZ Inc has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.