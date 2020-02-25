Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 57,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.03.

Several analysts recently commented on FRGI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

