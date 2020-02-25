Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 29,200 Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 15.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 24.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 138.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

OPI traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.49. 6,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,339. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

