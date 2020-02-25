Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 903 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 54.4% in the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 610,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,771,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,175 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,644 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,556,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 47,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 102.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.62 and a 200 day moving average of $122.65. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $102.03 and a one year high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.86%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Union Gaming Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

