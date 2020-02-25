Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,986 Shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of SurModics worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SurModics in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SurModics by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of SurModics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 175,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SurModics during the third quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of SurModics during the third quarter worth about $1,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SurModics alerts:

SRDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of SurModics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SurModics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SurModics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

SurModics stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,192. SurModics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.39 million, a PE ratio of 77.46 and a beta of 1.04.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. SurModics had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SurModics, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $28,838.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,715.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,963.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SurModics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurModics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.