Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,380 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,845 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $59,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,316 shares in the company, valued at $18,195,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H traded down $3.29 on Tuesday, reaching $82.50. 10,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.12. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.07%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

